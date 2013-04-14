We Toured Parts Of The New York Stock Exchange You Won't See On TV

The storied New York Stock Exchange in Manhattan’s Financial District is a beacon of American capitalism.
You’ve probably seen the facade of the “Big Board” and images of the trading floor on financial television, but there’s a lot more to the historic building.
We took an exclusive tour of the parts of the exchange that you won’t get to see on TV.
We also got to view the stock exchange’s extensive archive collection, which we will share with you soon.
In the meantime, let’s explore the NYSE beyond the trading floor.
This is the 'VIP' entrance to the exchange located at 2 Broad. If you're going to ring the bell, you and your group would probably convene in here. We did back in the fall.
NYSE CEO Duncan Niederauer's office is through these doors and down that hall. We didn't stop in and say 'Hi', though. We're going to see the board room now...
The stained glass skylight is beautiful. It used to be open to the sky until the 1920 Wall Street bombing outside JPMorgan, which shattered nearby windows.
This entire floor used to be the Stock Exchange Luncheon Club. It was a separate corporate entity owned by the members. The Luncheon Club went out of business in 2006 and the stock exchange took it over. We're told it was difficult to keep open after the September 11 terrorist attacks.
That's a painting of the signing of the Buttonwood Agreement. The painting was done in the 1930s and it's always been in here.
Here's the entrance to the trading floor room. You've probably already seen the floor, but I bet you haven't seen this...
