PHOTOS: 100 Of The Coolest People In NY Tech Party On The Floor Of The New York Stock Exchange

Alyson Shontell, Jillian D'Onfro
Sa 100 2013Michael Seto

This week, we celebrated our annual
Silicon Alley 100list at the New York Stock Exchange.

Hundreds of people doing cool and interesting things in New York tech came for cocktails, good food, and great company.

The group partied until late, straight through the event and through two after parties that followed.

Guests gathered in the entrance of The New York Stock Exchange before the event began.

The trading floor was packed with interesting people.

New York Times media reporter Brian Stelter talked shop with freelance writer Caroline McCarthy.

You can't go to The New York Stock Exchange and NOT take an official CNBC desk photo.

Eliot Horowitz, the co-founder of 10gen, enjoys a drink with another guest.

Investor Gordan Crovitz, Business Insider chairman Kevin Ryan, Business Insider SVP Emily Allen, Jones Lang LaSalle Executive VP Bill Peters and Business Insider CRO Peter Spande smiled for the camera.

Smiles all around. Early Business Insider employee and senior strategic account director Danielle Lacombe is on the far right with Valleywag's Sam Biddle.

Brian Goldberg, founder of Bustle, enjoyed the evening with a fellow CEO, Slava Rubin of Indiegogo

Angel investor Brian Cohen and his daughter, Nikki, who founded a company called Bon Voyaging. Cohen was the first investor in Pinterest.

Dash co-founder Jamyn Edis hangs with PandoDaily's Erin Griffith.

The Tremor Video gang came to hang out.

About midway through the party, Business Insider's Editor-in-Chief Henry Blodget, President and COO Julie Hansen, and NYSE's Michael D'Agostino spoke.

'Now look serious.'

Kathryn Minshew of The Muse stopped by and posed with a friend.

The BarkBox trio made an appearance.

Digg's social media editor Veronica de Souza hung out with her colleague, Anna Dubenko.

Can't go wrong with such an interesting group of people.

We handed out Blowfish tablets, a hangover cure, at the end of the night.

Of course, the party wouldn't have been possible without BI's event director, Valerie Reimer (center). She's surrounded by former BIers Laura Aronsson (left), a law school student, and Katherine Churchill, now at BermanBraun.

Now, see why everyone was celebrating:

