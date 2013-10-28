PHOTOS: 100 Of The Coolest People In NY Tech Party On The Floor Of The New York Stock Exchange

This week, we celebrated our annual
Silicon Alley 100list at the New York Stock Exchange.
Hundreds of people doing cool and interesting things in New York tech came for cocktails, good food, and great company.
The group partied until late, straight through the event and through two after parties that followed.
Investor Gordan Crovitz, Business Insider chairman Kevin Ryan, Business Insider SVP Emily Allen, Jones Lang LaSalle Executive VP Bill Peters and Business Insider CRO Peter Spande smiled for the camera.
Smiles all around. Early Business Insider employee and senior strategic account director Danielle Lacombe is on the far right with Valleywag's Sam Biddle.
Angel investor Brian Cohen and his daughter, Nikki, who founded a company called Bon Voyaging. Cohen was the first investor in Pinterest.
About midway through the party, Business Insider's Editor-in-Chief Henry Blodget, President and COO Julie Hansen, and NYSE's Michael D'Agostino spoke.
Of course, the party wouldn't have been possible without BI's event director, Valerie Reimer (center). She's surrounded by former BIers Laura Aronsson (left), a law school student, and Katherine Churchill, now at BermanBraun.
