A nearly abandoned New York airport is getting nonstop flights to Europe for the first time since 2019 with fares starting at $109 one-way

New York Stewart International Airport is about 60 miles (97km) north of New York City and currently offers domestic service from budget carriers Frontier Airlines and Allegiant Air. New York Stewart International Airport. Groupe ADP Source: Times Union

The airport previously hosted European budget airline Norwegian Air Shuttle until summer 2019 when the carrier left the airport after just two years of service. The airline blamed its departure on the grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX jet after two fatal crashes. . Norwegian Air Shuttle Source: Daily Freeman

Now, after a three-year hiatus, Stewart is getting international service again from two European airlines. . New York Stewart International Airport

On June 9, 2022, new Icelandic low-cost carrier PLAY will begin nonstop flights between the airport and Europe. launching flights between New York and Europe. PLAY

Stewart will be PLAY’s third US city and tickets go on sale today. Travelers can book flights between the US and 22 European destinations, like Dublin, Paris, Copenhagen, and Brussels. launching flights between New York and Europe. PLAY

The flight will have a short layover in Iceland before continuing on to its final destination. Exit to Iceland sign Taylor Rains/Insider

Introductory fares start at $US109 ($AU154) one-way to 10 European destinations, including Reykjavik, London, Dublin, Paris, Berlin, Copenhagen, Brussels in Belgium, Stuttgart in Germany, Trondheim in Norway, and Gothenburg in Sweden. launching flights between New York and Europe. PLAY

The deal is only available on roundtrip tickets purchased through February 7 at midnight for flights scheduled between September and October 2022. $US109 ($AU154) fare deal. PLAY

PLAY CEO Birgir Jónsson told Insider that Stewart is a financially advantageous airport and he is eager to enter the market. CEO Birgir Jónsson at Boston Logan International Airport. PLAY

“We want to create the most economical way to get to and from New York from Europe, so if we went to the same airports as everyone else, that isn’t good business,” he explained. “Stewart is a low-cost airport so we can operate in and out at a lower cost base and offer the best prices without sacrificing our profits.” launching flights between New York and Europe. PLAY

Stewart will complement PLAY’s new service between Europe and Baltimore and Boston, which are scheduled to start on April 20 and May 11, respectively. launching flights between New York and Europe. PLAY A new European low-cost carrier is coming to the US with fares starting at $US109 ($AU154) to cities across Germany, Iceland, Spain, and more — here’s what passengers can expect

PLAY is a successor to WOW Air which ceased operations in 2019 due to years of financial struggles independent of the coronavirus pandemic. PLAY launching flights between New York and Europe. Vytautas Kielaitis/Shutterstock Source: Insider

While PLAY has adopted several pieces of WOW’s low-cost business model, like flying a no-frills product across the Atlantic, Jónsson told Insider the airline has abandoned some aspects that caused WOW to fail. PLAY launching flights between New York and Europe. Taylor Rains/Insider Source: Insider

“Our model is different because we are entering a widebody market with a narrowbody jet,” he said. “These routes really aren’t long-haul and because we are using the geographic location of Iceland, we don’t need a widebody jet between major cities, which is the market that’s failed.” PLAY launching flights between New York and Europe. Lukas Wunderlich/Shutterstock Source: Insider

Like WOW, PLAY offers a bare-bones product. Its A321neo planes that will fly the route are configured in all economy, though the seats recline and passengers can pay extra for more legroom. launching flights between New York and Europe. PLAY Source: Insider

Moreover, the plane will not offer many amenities, like WiFi or inflight entertainment, and luggage, seat assignments, drinks, snacks, and meals cost extra. Jónsson told Insider that the experience is intended to be as “hassle-free” as possible and travelers can expect a product similar to other budget airlines. launching flights between New York and Europe. PLAY Source: Insider

While PLAY has confirmed it will begin operations to Stewart, it is not the only European startup eyeing the airport. launching flights between New York and Europe. PLAY

On January 14, Norway-based Norse Atlantic Airways announced it received approval from the US Department of Transportation to fly from Norway and the European Union to the US. . Norse Atlantic Airways Norse Atlantic Airways Source: Department of Transportation

“We are thrilled by the Department of Transportation’s approval of our affordable transatlantic flights,” Norse CEO and founder Bjørn Tore Larsen said. “This significant milestone brings Norse one step closer to launching affordable and more environmentally friendly service to customers traveling between Europe and the United States.” CEO and founder Bjørn Tore Larsen. Norse Atlantic Airways Source: Norse Atlantic Airways

The airline, which plans to only operate long haul routes, will use a Boeing 787 Dreamliner in a two-class configuration, including regular economy and premium economy. The long-haul flight will not have a lie-flat business class. Boeing 787 Dreamliner. Norse Atlantic Airways Source: Simple Flying

Specifically, the airline’s 787-9 will have 56 recliners and 282 regular economy seats, while the shorter 787-8 version will feature 32 recliners and 259 standard seats. Boeing 787 Dreamliner. Norse Atlantic Airways

According to its September application to the DOT, Norse said its initial US routes will be between Oslo and Stewart, New York; Fort Lauderdale, Florida; and Ontario, California. The three airports will serve the greater areas of New York City, Miami and southern Florida, and Los Angeles, respectively. . Norse Atlantic Airways Source: Simple Flying

Norse hoped to be in the air before the end of 2021, but the ongoing pandemic has pushed the date back to spring 2022. Maureen Halahan, president of the Orange County Partnership, said the announcement is great news for Stewart. Boeing 787 Dreamliner. Norse Atlantic Airways Source: Mid Hudson News

“It will hopefully be the beginning of opening up that European market and the UK when people catch on that it is very easy to fly into Stewart, easy access to New York City,” she told the Mid Hudson News. “That is what they built the international arrivals building for.” Boeing 787 Dreamliner. Norse Atlantic Airways Source: Mid Hudson News

The $US37 ($AU52) million international arrivals building at Stewart was finished in November 2020 but has yet to be used. . New York Stewart International Airport Source: Times Union

Jónsson told Insider he is happy Norse is looking at Stewart because it will make people more aware of the lesser-known airport and its international service. executives with cabin crew. PLAY

“I think if they do it, and I hope they do, because that means the airport will be better known and there will be more companies marketing the airport,” he said. flight attendant welcoming passengers. PLAY

He also explained that he does not anticipate strong competition from Norse because PLAY’s business model is completely different. Boeing 787 Dreamliner. Norse Atlantic Airways

“They have Dreamliner jets, so they will have to find 250 or 300 people for each flight to Stewart from a single destination,” he explained to Insider. “Because we’re doing a layover in Iceland, we only need to find 20 people for London, 20 people for Copenhagen, 20 people for Berlin, and so on.” . PLAY

According to Norse, the airline’s Stewart operation will bring a myriad of jobs to American workers, including hiring hundreds of US-based flight attendants. The carrier’s presence is also expected to boost the local economy. . Norse Atlantic Airways