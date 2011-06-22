New York State Throws Away Millions Of Dollars: It Won't Sanction MMA Fighting

Those bangs you heard last night were the sounds of Ed Hardy hats being thrown against walls all over New York City.



The outrage was in response to the news that mixed martial arts will not be sanctioned in New York in 2011.

UFC president Dana White has pushed hard for legislation that would allow MMA events in New York City for the first time. But ESPN is reporting that he’ll have no such luck this year.

ESPN’s Franklin McNeil explains the boring legislative details:

Assembly Bill A4146A, which seeks to establish “protocols for combative sports and authorizing mixed martial arts events” in New York, did not get placed on the Ways and Means Committee agenda. As a result, A4146A can’t be voted on by committee members, thus denying it any chance of going to the floor of the full Assembly.

How much money is New York throwing away? Maybe $10 million in annual business.

The entire state of New Jersey puts on 43 MMA events per year, generating revenues of about $175,000 each. You’ve got to figure New York could put on at least as many shows and bring in even more money each time.

NJ.com estimates one MMA event in Madison Square Garden could generate $1.4 million revenues.

Maybe next year fellas.

Source: ESPN

