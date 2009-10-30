New York State Stealing From Itself

The State of New York is in dire straits. The state and Governor Paterson are scrambling to get money to pay off its ever-increasing debt.



Things have gotten so bad that the state’s now stealing from itself:

zero hedge: A new report by NY state comptroller Thomas DiNapoli entitled “Highway Robbery: State’s ailing road and bridges robbed; State siphoned money to pay for operations and debt service” tells you all you need to know about just how prosperous the ailing economy really is. According to DiNapoli, “only one-third of the money in the Highway and Bridge Trust Fund has actually been used to pay for highways and bridges. The rest has been siphoned off to pay for debt service on back-door borrowing and to fund operational costs for the DMV and the state Department of Transportation.“

DiNapoli continues to elaborate on just how big of a mess we’ve worked ourselves into:

“This money should be going toward keeping our roads and bridges safe, not to fund state agency operations. The bridge closing in Crown Point is just one more example of why this is so important. If this trend continues, the state will have to transfer nearly $4 billion into the Trust Fund over the next five years. Using this dedicated capital money to pay for operations and debt service is just one more gimmick on the list of New York’s bad fiscal choices.”

