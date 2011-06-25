New York State Senate Legalizes Gay Marriage

New York is latest state to approve gay marriage.

After weeks of suspense and negotiations, the New York State Senate Friday night passed a bill allowing for same sex marriages in New York State.New York is now the sixth — and largest — state in the nation to allow same sex marriages, after the legislation was signed by Governor Andrew Cuomo early Saturday morning.



The bill was only brought to the floor by Republican Majority Leader Dean Skelos after the inclusion of a religious exemption, protecting places of worship from litigation if they refuse to perform same-sex marriages.

The measure passed by a vote of 33-29.

