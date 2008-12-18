New York State May Raise Tax On Wine

Among the many luxury taxes New York state Governor David Paterson suggested yesterday was one on wine, which would put wine in grocery stores and, hopefully, increase the Empire State’s revenue from sales.



Newsday: Nearly 20,000 stores statewide that sell beer would have the option to sell wine under a proposal in Gov. David A. Paterson‘s 2009-10 budget.

Paterson will offer an amendment to state law that would allow beer-licensed grocery stores, warehouse clubs, drug and convenience stores, including those at gas stations, to sell wine with a State Liquor Authority licence. The bill would exclude beer distributors and similar beer-only outlets…

But liquor authority officials said the move would generate more than $150 million in revenue for the state in licensing and franchise fees over three years, while boosting the state’s wine makers and customer convenience. The proposal requires lawmakers’ approval and would take effect six months after passage…

Excluding restaurants and wineries, about 2,400 liquor stores throughout the state offer wine at retail. The number would jump to 19,000 with the law change, said Noreen Healey, a commissioner of the New York State Liquor Authority…

All hourly restrictions on the sale of wine in liquor stores would apply to the newly licensed outlets.

Wow. Shopping for wine in a supermarket and paying more for it; we’re certainly in a recession now.

