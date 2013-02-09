New York State Declares A State Of Emergency

Photo: brandonperlman

In preparation for the loads of snow we are about to receive from the blizzard hitting New York and New England, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has declared a state of emergency throughout the state.Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island are also under states of emergency. 50,000 people are already out of power.



Governor Cuomo is urging people to get home as soon as possible, and to try to stay off the roads. There are extra buses and subways deployed for early commuters, but as the night wears on, service will slow down.

The city should get about a foot of snow, and other parts of the state could get more. There’s currently a blizzard warning and a hurricane force wind warning in New York City, but Cuomo warned that Suffolk county and the Eastern part of upstate New York would bear the brunt of the storm.

BREAKING: Governor declares state of emergency in #NYS in response to storm #nemo — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) February 8, 2013

