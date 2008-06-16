New York Governor: Michael Bloomberg is the New Eliot Spitzer

: “[A] source quoted Paterson as saying of Bloomberg, “There’s some kind of destabilization over there.”



“His presidential thing didn’t work out, term limits is looming to force him out, he’s waiting and waiting to be asked to be vice president, congestion pricing didn’t happen, he lost teacher tenure, the Jets stadium, and OTB isn’t going the way he wants it.”

Paterson compared Bloomberg to Spitzer, whose rages during private conversations became notorious before he resigned in March.

Photo by David Berkowitz from Flickr

