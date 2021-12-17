New York reports 21,027 new COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest the state has ever recorded

People wait in line at a mobile Covid-19 testing site on December 15, 2021 at Washington Square Park in New York City, New York. Photo by Yuki IWAMURA / AFP) (Photo by YUKI IWAMURA/AFP via Getty Images

New York reported a record-breaking 21,027 positive COVID-19 cases on Thursday, according to state data.

It’s the highest-recorded number of daily new cases since January 14, 2021, when 19,942 people tested positive for COVID-19.

There were 263,536 tests conducted across the New York on Thursday, and the state said it’s averaging a 5.73% positivity rate over the last seven days.

“The winter surge in COVID-19 cases is a reminder that the pandemic is not over yet and we must take extra care to keep ourselves and each other safe,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement on Friday.

“The vaccine is still our best weapon to defeat the virus and ensure we are safe from serious illness,” she added. “Get the shot if you haven’t yet and the booster if you have, mask up, and wash your hands.”

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio also announced on Thursday that the administration would distribute 500,000 free, rapid at-home COVID-19 tests and 1 million KN95 masks.