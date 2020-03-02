New York state has confirmed its first coronavirus case

Nick Zieminski/Reuters A man with a face mask rides the subway in the Queens borough of New York City, February 2, 2020.

New York state confirmed its first case of the coronavirus on Sunday evening.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the patient is a woman in her late 30s who contracted the virus while travelling in Iran.

The woman lives in Manhattan, and Cuomo said she has been isolated in her home.

There are at least 80 confirmed coronavirus cases in the US, and two men have died of the virus in Washington state.

New York confirmed its first case of novel coronavirus on Sunday evening.

“The patient, a woman in her late 30s, contracted the virus while travelling abroad in Iran, and is currently isolated in her home,” New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a statement.

The woman lives in Manhattan, and Cuomo said her test was confirmed by a lab in Albany.

“The patient has respiratory symptoms, but is not in serious condition and has been in a controlled situation since arriving to New York,” Cuomo said.

He added that the case should not cause undue alarm.

“There is no cause for surprise – this was expected. As I said from the beginning, it was a matter of when, not if there would be a positive case of novel coronavirus in New York,” Cuomo said.

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images Tourists wearing masks walk through Union Square in New York City on February 28, 2020, amid fears of the coronavirus.

“There is no reason for undue anxiety – the general risk remains low in New York. We are diligently managing this situation and will continue to provide information as it becomes available,” he added.

On Wednesday, Cuomo announced a $US40 million appropriation for the New York State Department of Health to hire additional staff and procure equipment and any other resources necessary to respond to the coronavirus outbreak in New York state.

At least 80 coronavirus cases in the US

Including the New York state case, nine US coronavirus cases were reported on Sunday. The other eight include five people in Washington state, one case in Rhode Island, and two in the San Francisco Bay Area.

These additional cases bring the number of US coronavirus cases to 83. The total includes at least 44 repatriated citizens who’d been on the Diamond Princess cruise ship, and three who were evacuated from Wuhan, China.

Officials have recorded several cases of community spread in California, Washington, and Oregon – people who had no known exposure to the coronavirus or an infected patient, and had no history of travel to a country where the virus has spread.

The first US coronavirus patient died on Saturday: a man in his 50s at EvergreenHealth hospital in Kirkland, Washington. On Sunday evening, a man in his 70s died at the same facility.

Globally, the coronavirus has infected over 88,500 people, and killed more than 3,000. Cases have been reported in at least 60 countries.

