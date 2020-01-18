I'm from South Africa and spent 2 weeks working in New York. Here are 10 things I found bizarre about day-to-day life.

James de Villiers/Insider Me on the Manhattan High Line.

I am a journalist from South Africa and worked in New York City for two weeks in December.

I’ve always imagined what it would be like working in the Big Apple, but I encountered a couple of surprises along the way.

From the early sunsets to seeing choking signs and cabbage plants everywhere, it all made me grateful to be South African.

The past December, I spent two weeks working at the Insider Inc. headquarters in New York City. Visiting the city has been a lifelong dream.

As a journalist for Business Insider South Africa in Johannesburg, I’ve always imagined what it would be like to work in the Big Apple. I imagined commuting on the subway to work, grabbing my morning Starbucks, and running in Central Park. I dreamt about being a part of the rush in the city that never sleeps.

However, after two weeks in New York City, I started noticing weird plants on footpaths and strange behaviours by the city’s inhabitants.

Here are the ten things I found strange about working and living in New York City.

The first thing I noticed when I arrived in New York were the massive food portions.

James de Villiers/Insider That’s a big pizza.

One pizza slice was the size of half an entire pizza pie in South Africa.

James de Villiers/Insider The pizzas are too big.

From oversized chips portions next to burgers to the suffocating pizza slices and ginormous frappuccinos, everything was huge.

People wash their dishes by keeping the tap running.

James de Villiers/Insider This makes no sense.

In South Africa, where large parts of the country are facing ongoing droughts, we plug the sinks and fill it with water to wash dishes. Like a reasonable person would.

On the subway, you’re considered a human danger if you dare talk to someone.

James de Villiers/Insider They look nice enough?

It is not strange to strike up a conversation with fellow passengers on public transport in South Africa. So it was quite a shock when the first woman I greeted on the subway on the way from JFK airport abruptly stood up and walked to the other side of the carriage.

Everyone wears black.

James de Villiers/Insider Black remains the new black.

For a city with a reputation as being the fashion capital, it was surprising how black was the most creative thing New Yorkers ever wear in the winter.

The yellow jacket I bought in a department store in Cape Town, South Africa, was often the brightest thing in the room.

There are choking signs everywhere.

James de Villiers/Insider Is it really that likely?

The first time I spotted the choking sign in a Chick Fil A, I thought it was a joke.

But then I found versions of the same sign in every single take-away restaurant, warning everyone of impending doom.

It turns out, New York City laws require all restaurants to have these signs, something I haven’t encountered in South Africa.

And for some ridiculous reason, taxes are never included in the cost price.

James de Villiers/Insider The listed prices are misleading!

The two weeks I spent in New York, I was never able to work out the sorcery behind how the city adds tax on products, and therefore never really knew how much I would be spending.

Why not just advertise products with the tax included?

At restaurants, you always write in the 20% tip at the end of your meal.

James de Villiers/Insider It’s way too complicated.

In addition to expecting and telling customers to pay a 20% tip (and not 10%, as in South Africa) restaurants also ask customers to write in the tip amount onto the receipt slip after they have already paid.

It potentially adds some unnecessary uncertainty to the situation: How will I be sure the server didn’t write in whatever amount they want after I’ve left? Why do I have to do extra maths to figure out the total amount?

People drink iced coffees while it is snowing.

James de Villiers/Insider It’s too cold for this. Yeesh.

On my first day in the city, I laughed at the barista when he asked me if I wanted an iced americano while it was snowing outside.

Only when I was exiting did I see the string of hipsters leaving the warmth of the store, armed with their iced coffees while the crisp snow fell onto their balding foreheads.

New Yorkers think cabbage plants are appropriate decorations.

James de Villiers/Insider They’re one of the few plants that can thrive in New York City winters.

Every single footpath piece of open land, was for some reason, covered in cabbage plants.

They were just everywhere.

James de Villiers/Insider Purple ones, even.

Everywhere!

James de Villiers/Insider Is it for relish?

And finally, the sun sets at 4 p.m.

James de Villiers/Insider I visited New York in December.

If the iced coffees in the ice-cold temperatures weren’t enough to make me miss sunny Cape Town, leaving the office in what felt like midnight convinced me that I am lucky to be South African.

