What It's Like To Go On An Epic Journey Through Five NYC Soccer Bars At 7:30 On A Saturday Morning

Photo: Tony Manfred

What is it like to be a diehard English Premier League fan living in New York City?In short, it means waking up at 7 a.m. on Saturday mornings, travelling to your neighbourhood pub, and consuming an untold number of adult beverages while the rest of the world sleeps in.



The English Premier League kicked off its 2011-12 season on Saturday morning.

We woke up in the wee hours, and set out on an epic journey through some of New York City’s preeminent soccer bars.

It started at our Hoboken, NJ apartment at 7:30 a.m., and ended in the same place eight hours later.

But in between, I traversed New York City, landed in five different bars, and learned the dos and don’ts of EPL pub crawling in NYC.

