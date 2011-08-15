What It's Like To Go On An Epic Journey Through Five NYC Soccer Bars At 7:30 On A Saturday Morning

Photo: Tony Manfred
What is it like to be a diehard English Premier League fan living in New York City?In short, it means waking up at 7 a.m. on Saturday mornings, travelling to your neighbourhood pub, and consuming an untold number of adult beverages while the rest of the world sleeps in.
The English Premier League kicked off its 2011-12 season on Saturday morning.
We woke up in the wee hours, and set out on an epic journey through some of New York City’s preeminent soccer bars.
It started at our Hoboken, NJ apartment at 7:30 a.m., and ended in the same place eight hours later.
But in between, I traversed New York City, landed in five different bars, and learned the dos and don’ts of EPL pub crawling in NYC.
Our neighbourhood pub, Mulligans, remains closed at 9 a.m. Looks like we'll have to head to Manhattan
Soccer fans are dedicated, but so are Cake Boss fans. We pass them as we get ready to hop on the PATH
On a smaller TV screen, Liverpool scores on Sunderland, although we didn't see it live. Hopefully this means we'll see a boatload of goals today
Most people here support Celtic — a Scottish club with that legendary green-and-white jersey you see everywhere
The satellite picture quality on the Celtic-Dundee United game isn't quite up to snuff, so we check out some of the bar's quirky decor
The trip from 33rd Street to 11th Street and Avenue A is a long expedition. But we see some cool things along the way
We missed a goal on our long jaunt from 33rd Street. Will we ever see the ball find the net this morning?
The game ends in a disappointing tie. The supporters sing songs as they walk out the door, despite their anger
LESSON: Always look to see if there is a beer stand outside before you try to shoulder your way to the bar
We leave the Blind Pig at halftime. Apparently, that's the same time the bartenders hop on the bar and throw shirts at the crowd
Another short walk to our final stop. We're exhausted after four hours on our feet, but we're still holding out hope for that elusive goal
Way less people are here than at the last two bars, maybe the lack of natural light has something to do with it
With the cave-like lighting situation, it's easy to loose track of time in here. It's around 2 p.m. as the game comes to an end
That's it, Arsenal-Newcastle ends 0-0, and our day of soccer watching ends without us seeing a single goal live
Mulligans decided to open its doors. But as much as we'd like to stop into our neighbourhood watering hole, there's only one thing to do right now
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.