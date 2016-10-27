There's a threat of snow in New York on Thursday

It’s unseasonably cold in New York right now — 43 degrees in Manhattan, with a high of 51 expected later in the day. That’s about eight degrees below average for October 26.

And in the midst of that cold snap, sleet, snow, and possibly freezing rain are on the way.

That’s according to a National Weather Service (NEWS) report released Wednesday morning. The frozen precipitation, headed down from Canada, should impact the Lower Hudson Valley and Northeast New Jersey. New York City can expect some cold rain, but should miss any snowfall.

Brief light snowfall possible well inland Thursday AM. pic.twitter.com/WihFs1tMBU

— NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) October 26, 2016

The snow shouldn’t be too bad anywhere, or accumulate heavily. The NWS says it will be “brief” and “light.” But it’s still bizarre late-October weather.

As ever, we remind readers that local weather and climate are not the same thing, and that cold weather does not disprove climate change.

