New York Is Icy This Morning

REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton A woman skates on ice at Wollman Rink at Central Park in New York January 22, 2014.

New York received about five inches of snow last night, and residents will have to deal with the subsequently melt and freezing rain this morning.

Commuters are already facing obstacles in the form fo snow drifts and ice.

A winter storm warning is in effect, and according to the National Weather Service, New York City is in for a combination of snow, sleet, and freezing rain until at least 3 p.m.

Forecasters expect about 3 to 5 inches of snow and about one-tenth of an inch of ice.

As the snow pounded other parts of the country yesterday, numerous flights were canceled.

