Stunning images of the New York City skyline every year on 9/11

The 9/11 terrorist attacks transformed New York City and its skyline. The Twin Towers before 9/11. Mark Lennihan/AP At around 1,360 feet each, the Twin Towers were a prodigious feature of the Manhattan skyline.

In the aftermath of the tragedy, smoke filled the air, casting a grey film over the city’s Financial District. Smoke billows from the Twin Towers after they were struck by two hijacked planes. Robert Giroux/Getty Images As the smog began to lift, New Yorkers were confronted with the glaring disappearance of the Twin Towers, a structural duo that had become synonymous with the city itself.

By September 11, 2002, construction began on 7 World Trade Center, one of seven new buildings at the original World Trade Center site. September 11, 2002. Jose Jimenez/Primera Hora/Getty Images Mourners gathered at Ground Zero for a memorial service on the first anniversary of the attacks. For two and a half hours, officials recited the names of the victims against a backdrop of orchestra music.

On September 11, 2003, the Tribute in Light glowed behind the Statue of Liberty. September 11, 2003. Chris Hondros/Getty Images New York City commemorates the attacks each year by casting 88 searchlights into the sky, creating two columns of light to represent the Twin Towers. The installation, known as Tribute in Light, started on the first anniversary of 9/11 and has since become an annual memorial.

The 2004 light tribute peered through the hazy New York skyline. September 11, 2004. Ezra Shaw/Getty Images President George W. Bush held a moment of silence on the White House lawn on the third anniversary of the attacks.

New Yorkers gathered in front of a reflecting pool at the World Trade Center site on September 11, 2005. September 11, 2005. Henny Ray Abrams/AP Construction at the site was in full swing.

A New Yorker gazed at the Manhattan skyline from the Brooklyn waterfront on the fifth anniversary of 9/11. September 11, 2006. Peter Morgan/AP Construction of the “Reflecting Absence” memorial began in 2006

Friends and family of 9/11 victims convened for the annual wreath-laying service in 2007. September 11, 2007. Mike Segar-Pool/Getty Images Members of the public deliver remarks at the service.

A subway charged into Manhattan on an overcast day, marking seven years since 9/11. September 11, 2008. Spencer Platt/Getty Images Bush attended the dedication of the 9/11 Pentagon Memorial in 2008. “The Pentagon Memorial will stand as an everlasting tribute to 184 innocent souls who perished on these grounds,” he said in his remarks. “The benches here bear each of their names. And beneath each bench is a shimmering pool filled with the water of life — a testament to those who were taken from us, and to their memories that will live on in our hearts.”

Families, firefighters, and police officers laid flowers at Ground Zero during the annual 9/11 memorial ceremony. September 11, 2009. Rick Gershon/Getty Images Construction also continued on the 9/11 Memorial and Museum. The first artifact, a 36-foot (10.97m) steel beam known as the “Last Column,” was moved from conservation to the museum in 2009.

Firefighters gathered in front of a reflecting pool at Ground Zero, with construction efforts towering above them. September 11, 2010. Chris Hondros/Getty Images In 2010, the Survivor Tree was replanted at the site. The Callery pear tree was found damaged in the aftermath of the attacks.

A bouquet of flowers rested atop a fence overlooking lower Manhattan on the morning of the 10-year anniversary of 9/11. September 11, 2011. Spencer Platt/Getty Images Since 2011, politicians have not been allowed to read names or deliver remarks at the 9/11 commemoration service in order to preserve the apolitical nature of the ceremony.

A New Yorker ran along the Brooklyn waterfront against a backdrop of the Manhattan skyline on September 11, 2012. September 11, 2012. Spencer Platt/Getty Images President Barack Obama spoke at the Pentagon Memorial Service in 2012. “This anniversary allows us to renew our faith that even the darkest night gives way to a brighter dawn,” he said. “Today, we can come here to the Pentagon, and touch these names and kneel beside a building where a single stone still bears the scars of that fire.”

Residents of Hoboken, New Jersey, attended an interfaith memorial as the Tribute in Light illuminates the Manhattan skyline. September 11, 2013. Michael Bocchieri/Getty Images The Freedom Tower, visible in the background, had not yet been officially unveiled.

By the end of 2014, three buildings in the site’s master plan were standing. September 11, 2014. Eric Thayer/Getty Images As New Yorkers gathered for another year of memorial services, Obama delivered a speech at the Pentagon in Washington, DC. “Beginning tomorrow, there will be teenagers — young adults — who were born after 9/11,” Obama said. “While these young Americans did not know the horrors of that day, their lives have been shaped by all the days since.”

The Tribute in Light cast a familiar glow over the New York skyline on the evening of September 11, 2015. September 11, 2015. Kena Betancur/Getty Images The Tribute in Light shines from West and Morris streets , south of the World Trade Center.

The Tribute in Light installation shone on the 15th anniversary of 9/11. September 11, 2016. Michael Heiman/Getty Images Then-presidential candidates Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton attended the memorial ceremony

On the evening of September 11, 2017, the Tribute in Light marked 16 years since the attacks. September 11, 2017. Drew Angerer/Getty Images President Donald Trump delivered remarks at the Pentagon’s 9/11 memorial service. “We’re gathered here today to remember a morning that started very much like this one,” he said. “On that day, not only did the world change, but we all changed. Our eyes were opened to the depths of the evil we face. But in that hour of darkness, we also came together with renewed purpose. Our differences never looked so small, our common bonds never felt so strong.”

A couple hugged as the Tribute in Light shone above lower Manhattan in 2018. September 11, 2018 Andres Kudacki/AP A fourth building, 3 World Trade Center, opened on June 11, 2018.

An American flag hanging from a steel girder damaged in the September 11 attacks blew in the breeze at a memorial in Jersey City, New Jersey. September 11, 2019. J. David Ake/AP One World Trade Center and the re-developed area where the Twin Towers of World Trade Center once stood in New York City are visible in the background.