Stunning images of the New York City skyline every year on 9/11

Aria Bendix,Ellen Ioanes,Talia Lakritz
The Tribute in Light shines in the New York skyline on the 19th anniversary of the September 11 attacks.
September 11, 2020. Gary Hershorn/Getty Images
  • September 11, 2021 is the 20th anniversary of the attacks on the World Trade Center.
  • The destruction of the Twin Towers left a glaring hole in the New York City skyline.
  • An annual Tribute in Light lights up Lower Manhattan in memory of the nearly 3,000 lives lost.
The 9/11 terrorist attacks transformed New York City and its skyline.
The Twin Towers before the 9/11 September 11th attacks.
The Twin Towers before 9/11. Mark Lennihan/AP
At around 1,360 feet each, the Twin Towers were a prodigious feature of the Manhattan skyline.
In the aftermath of the tragedy, smoke filled the air, casting a grey film over the city’s Financial District.
9/11
Smoke billows from the Twin Towers after they were struck by two hijacked planes. Robert Giroux/Getty Images
As the smog began to lift, New Yorkers were confronted with the glaring disappearance of the Twin Towers, a structural duo that had become synonymous with the city itself.
By September 11, 2002, construction began on 7 World Trade Center, one of seven new buildings at the original World Trade Center site.
People gather at Ground Zero on September 11, 2002.
September 11, 2002. Jose Jimenez/Primera Hora/Getty Images
Mourners gathered at Ground Zero for a memorial service on the first anniversary of the attacks. For two and a half hours, officials recited the names of the victims against a backdrop of orchestra music.
On September 11, 2003, the Tribute in Light glowed behind the Statue of Liberty.
The Tribute in Light glows behind the Statue of Liberty on September 11, 2003
September 11, 2003. Chris Hondros/Getty Images
New York City commemorates the attacks each year by casting 88 searchlights into the sky, creating two columns of light to represent the Twin Towers. The installation, known as Tribute in Light, started on the first anniversary of 9/11 and has since become an annual memorial. 
The 2004 light tribute peered through the hazy New York skyline.
The Tribute in Light 9/11 memorial on September 11, 2004
September 11, 2004. Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
President George W. Bush held a moment of silence on the White House lawn on the third anniversary of the attacks.
New Yorkers gathered in front of a reflecting pool at the World Trade Center site on September 11, 2005.
People gather for a 9/11 memorial ceremony at Ground Zero on September 11, 2005.
September 11, 2005. Henny Ray Abrams/AP
Construction at the site was in full swing.
A New Yorker gazed at the Manhattan skyline from the Brooklyn waterfront on the fifth anniversary of 9/11.
A person looks out at the New York City skyline on September 11, 2006.
September 11, 2006. Peter Morgan/AP
Construction of the “Reflecting Absence” memorial began in 2006.
Friends and family of 9/11 victims convened for the annual wreath-laying service in 2007.
Friends and family of 9/11 victims convene for the annual wreath-laying service in 2007.
September 11, 2007. Mike Segar-Pool/Getty Images
Members of the public deliver remarks at the service.
A subway charged into Manhattan on an overcast day, marking seven years since 9/11.
A subway enters Manhattan on September 11, 2008. The NYC skyline is visible in the background.
September 11, 2008. Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Bush attended the dedication of the 9/11 Pentagon Memorial in 2008.

“The Pentagon Memorial will stand as an everlasting tribute to 184 innocent souls who perished on these grounds,” he said in his remarks. “The benches here bear each of their names. And beneath each bench is a shimmering pool filled with the water of life — a testament to those who were taken from us, and to their memories that will live on in our hearts.”

Families, firefighters, and police officers laid flowers at Ground Zero during the annual 9/11 memorial ceremony.
People lay flowers at Ground Zero during the annual 9/11 memorial ceremony on September 11, 2009
September 11, 2009. Rick Gershon/Getty Images
Construction also continued on the 9/11 Memorial and Museum. The first artifact, a 36-foot (10.97m) steel beam known as  the “Last Column,” was moved from conservation to the museum in 2009.
Firefighters gathered in front of a reflecting pool at Ground Zero, with construction efforts towering above them.
Firefighters stand in a row and mark 9/11 on September 11, 2010.
September 11, 2010. Chris Hondros/Getty Images
In 2010, the Survivor Tree was replanted at the site. The Callery pear tree was found damaged in the aftermath of the attacks.
A bouquet of flowers rested atop a fence overlooking lower Manhattan on the morning of the 10-year anniversary of 9/11.
The New York skyline on September 11, 2011. A bouquet of flowers sits on a fence.
September 11, 2011. Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Since 2011, politicians have not been allowed to read names or deliver remarks at the 9/11 commemoration service in order to preserve the apolitical nature of the ceremony. 
A New Yorker ran along the Brooklyn waterfront against a backdrop of the Manhattan skyline on September 11, 2012.
A New Yorker runs along the Brooklyn waterfront on September 11, 2012.
September 11, 2012. Spencer Platt/Getty Images
President Barack Obama spoke at the Pentagon Memorial Service in 2012.

“This anniversary allows us to renew our faith that even the darkest night gives way to a brighter dawn,” he said. “Today, we can come here to the Pentagon, and touch these names and kneel beside a building where a single stone still bears the scars of that fire.”

Residents of Hoboken, New Jersey, attended an interfaith memorial as the Tribute in Light illuminates the Manhattan skyline.
The Tribute in Light shines two beams of light into the sky on September 11, 2013.
September 11, 2013. Michael Bocchieri/Getty Images
The Freedom Tower, visible in the background, had not yet been officially unveiled.
By the end of 2014, three buildings in the site’s master plan were standing.
The New York City skyline viewed from the Hudson River on September 11, 2014.
September 11, 2014. Eric Thayer/Getty Images
As New Yorkers gathered for another year of memorial services, Obama delivered a speech at the Pentagon in Washington, DC.

“Beginning tomorrow, there will be teenagers — young adults — who were born after 9/11,” Obama said. “While these young Americans did not know the horrors of that day, their lives have been shaped by all the days since.”

The Tribute in Light cast a familiar glow over the New York skyline on the evening of September 11, 2015.
The Tribute in Light shines two beams of light into the sky on September 11, 2015.
September 11, 2015. Kena Betancur/Getty Images
The Tribute in Light shines from West and Morris streets, south of the World Trade Center.
The Tribute in Light installation shone on the 15th anniversary of 9/11.
The Tribute in Light shines into the sky on September 11, 2016.
September 11, 2016. Michael Heiman/Getty Images
Then-presidential candidates Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton attended the memorial ceremony.
On the evening of September 11, 2017, the Tribute in Light marked 16 years since the attacks.
The Tribute in Light shines into the dark Manhattan sky on September 22, 2017.
September 11, 2017. Drew Angerer/Getty Images
President Donald Trump delivered remarks at the Pentagon’s 9/11 memorial service.

“We’re gathered here today to remember a morning that started very much like this one,” he said. “On that day, not only did the world change, but we all changed. Our eyes were opened to the depths of the evil we face. But in that hour of darkness, we also came together with renewed purpose. Our differences never looked so small, our common bonds never felt so strong.”

A couple hugged as the Tribute in Light shone above lower Manhattan in 2018.
A couple hugs as The Tribute in Light shines into the sky on September 11, 2018.
September 11, 2018 Andres Kudacki/AP
A fourth building, 3 World Trade Center, opened on June 11, 2018.
An American flag hanging from a steel girder damaged in the September 11 attacks blew in the breeze at a memorial in Jersey City, New Jersey.
An American flag hanging from a steal beam damaged in the 9/11 attacks is displayed on September 11, 2019.
September 11, 2019. J. David Ake/AP
One World Trade Center and the re-developed area where the Twin Towers of World Trade Center once stood in New York City are visible in the background.
The Tribute in Light began to fade as the sun rose behind the skyline of lower Manhattan the morning after the 19th anniversary of 9/11 in 2020.
The Tribute in Light shines in the New York skyline on the 19th anniversary of the September 11 attacks.
September 11, 2020. Gary Hershorn/Getty Images
The beams of light lit up the clouds above.
