Manhattan's Skyline Will Look Dramatically Different By 2020

Midtown Manhattan is already home to a huge number of skyscrapers, but the next generation of towers being built between 53rd Street and the south side of Central Park will be even taller.

One57 — the long-awaited, 90-story residential skyscraper that cost $US1.4 billion to build — is almost finished, and Extell’s Nordstrom Tower will eventually rise a vertigo-inducing 1,775 feet (including the tower’s spire), making it the tallest residential building in the world.

There are also developments in the works at 111 West 57th St., 432 Park Ave., and 53 West 53rd St. that will dramatically change the skyline.

Armand Boudreaux at New York YIMBY, a website that covers architecture, construction, and real estate in New York City, recently created renderings that show how all these new buildings will change the look of Manhattan, and shared them with Business Insider (arrows and outlines are ours). Check them out below.

This is what the skyline will look like in 2020, facing south from the Central Park Zoo. Of these five buildings, the 90-story One57 (second from the right) is the most complete. It cost $US1.4 billion to build, and developers are expected to gross about $2 billion in sales from the project. It’s on target to be finished this year.

From left to right: 432 Park Ave., 111 West 57th St., 53 53rd St., One57, and Nordstrom Tower.

Four of the five buildings are concentrated on the west side of Midtown Manhattan. Nordstrom Tower — the tall building on the far left — could take the title of America’s tallest roof from Chicago’s Willis Tower. It’s poised to become the tallest residential building in the entire world at 1,775 feet (1,479 feet tall without its spire) when it’s completed in 2018.

432 Park (the building on the far right) will be nearly 1,400 feet tall when it’s completed in 2015; 53 West 53rd Street (second from the right) will rise 1,050 feet above street level; and 111 West 57th (the building in the center) will stand 1,350 feet tall by June 2017.

Here’s what the skyline will look like, looking north from southern Manhattan.

From left to right: Nordstrom Tower, One57, 111 West 57th Street, 53 West 53rd Street, and 432 Park Avenue.

