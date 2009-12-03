New York Senate Votes Against Gay Marriage Bill

Gay right activists in New York will have to wait at least another year before same-sex marriage becomes legal in New York.



The State Senate voted down the bill 38-24, The New York Times reports.

Not a single Republican senator voted for the bill and several “swing vote” Democrats also opposed it.

Iowa, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont allow same sex marriage.

Read the full report here.

