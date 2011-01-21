Check Out This New All-Star Hedge Fund That Absolutely Loves Paul Volcker

Photo: TM

New York Securities admits that they were only able to hire the 19* high-calibre traders you’re about to meet because of Paul Volcker.”We are getting a big influx of traders coming out of banks, primarily because of the Volcker rule,” Joseph Schenk, the former CFO of Jefferies and now chief of New York Securities, told the Wall Street Journal.



Lucky for them, because the new hires are veritable smorgasbord of major bank and top-class hedge fund vets from SAC, Galleon, Soros Fund Management and Balyasny.

The new head of options trading, Dennis Davitt, for example, was the U.S head of derivatives trading at Credit Suisse. Another Credit Suisse recruit, Alain Delelis, previously headed up spot and prop trading at the bank.

And a total of four additions were snapped up from the prop trading desk at BofA that is managed by former Merrill fixed-income head David Sobotka. Sobotka’s team lost portfolio manager Troy Setrakian, London-based equity portfolio manager Adam Abraham, New-York based bond manager Roland Clough and Robert May, a New-York based stock trader.

* 19 of the 40 traders they plan to hire, in case anyone’s interested.

