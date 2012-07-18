New York Assistant Principal Says He Was Fired For Not Joining Gay Orgy With His Boss

Photo: nyc.gov

A public school administrator is suing the New York City Department of Education, claiming his male boss sexually assaulted him and then fired him for refusing to join in a foursome.Ex-assistant principal Frank Farino claims in a federal suit that Brooklyn principal John Michael Quattrocchi gave him pornography and assaulted him in a hotel room, Adam Klasfeld at Courthouse News Service reported Monday.



The DOE declined to comment on the suit, and lawyers for the city of New York did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

Here are some crazy details from the court documents obtained by Courthouse News Service:

When Farino was promoted to assistant principal and began reporting to Quattrocchi, he says his boss kept telling him he reminded him of an ex-boyfriend with whom he’d lost contact. Quattrocchi then allegedly demanded that Farino find this ex-boyfriend if he wanted to keep his job.

When Farino found the ex-boyfriend had died, his boss allegedly demanded he accompany him to the gravesite. When he showed up, Quattrocchi allegedly gave him a DVD, card, and framed picture.

Farino claims Quattrocchi insisted he join him at gay bars and refused to participate in a foursome with men they met there.

Once when Farino was sent to check up on Quattrocchi on a conference, he alleges that his boss sexually assaulted him in a hotel room for hours.

Shortly after, Quattrocchi allegedly fired Farino and accused him of molesting students.

And here’s the birthday card Farino alleges his boss gave him, taken from court documents and censored by Business Insider:

Photo: NYC Federal Court

Photo: NYC Federal Court

