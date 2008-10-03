New York's Third Most Expensive Apartment Now Off The Market

Just a week after commemorating its fourth year on the market, the legendary $70 million Pierre penthouse belonging to hedge fund big Marty Zweig, has been taken off the market. Once the most expensive apartment for sale in New York, the penthouse was the third priciest pad in the city when it disappeared, which means people still think buyers are willing to spend more than $70 million on an apartment.



NY Post: At last check, it had the third highest asking price in Manhattan. No. 1 is an $80 million condo at 15 Central Park West.

Located on the 41st to 43rd floors of the famed Fifth Avenue hotel, the Chateau-style abode features a 2,800-square-foot living room that once served as the Pierre’s ballroom. It includes five bedrooms, seven bathrooms and four terraces.

And included at no extra charge for the nearly $39,000 monthly maintenance charge is twice-daily maid service and mints on the pillows.

So what did the interior of this lavish, yet sadly no longer available*, abode look like. Check out the pics below:

*We bet if you’re still interested in dropping $70 million on Zweig’s triplex, he’ll make a deal.

