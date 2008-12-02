New York's Most Expensive Restaurants Offer Menus From 1800s, No Word Yet On What Century Prices From

Is this a Hail Mary to get people in?



If so, who cares? We’re totally getting the crowbar out on our wallets and going. We’re a sucker for any and all gimmicks. (Yes, Nigerian businessmen, this means you.)

From the press release:

Zagat Survey and 16 leading restaurateurs… to kick-off a two month long Vintage Dinner Series. Each participating restaurant will replicate a great menu from the 19th century serving dishes and drinks that have disappeared from our culinary culture over the past hundred years.

Participants include: Adour, Aureole, Blue Hill at Stone Barns, Bouley, Cafe des Artistes, Chanterelle, Daniel, Del Posto, Gramercy Tavern, Jean Georges, La Grenouille, Le Bernardin, Per Se, Le Cirque, Ouest and Picholine. Experts such as Stanley Lobel of Lobel’s Meats and Dorian Mecir of Dorian’s Seafood Market are assisting the restaurants in identifying cuts of meat, poultry, fish and drinks appropriate to the period.

Each restaurant will host one prix fixe Vintage Dinner, priced on par with its regular menu (all inclusive of food, drinks, tax and tip), with a portion of the proceeds to be donated to such charities as Meals on Wheels and City Harvest.

