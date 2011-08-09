80% FAIL RATE: Meet 13 Of The Many New York City Restaurants That Closed Last Year

Photo: www.yelp.com

Around one thousand restaurants opened last year in New York City.Eight hundred of them will go out of business within the next five years.



Those scary statistics come from the documentary Eat This New York. It’s a few years old, but we wouldn’t be surprised if the fail rate is higher due to increased competition and a crappy economy.

For restaurants that survive, the rewards are a share of the state’s impressive $31 billion in annual sales, according to the National Restaurant Association.

What kind of mistakes drive a restaurant out of business? We studied 13 restaurants that closed in the past year, some which lasted only months, others which lasted decades. And we found their best and worst reviews on Yelp.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.