New York Restaurant Unveils Madoff Menu

Amidst the sea of recession (sometimes called “anniversary”) specials offered by various restaurants, JoeDoe restaurant in New York’s East Village is setting itself apart by naming its discount dinner menu after Bernie Madoff. For people who lost money with him?



The menu, courtesy of New York magazine’s food blog, Grub Street is below. The three-course meal costs $35 per person, which seems like a Madoff-worthy steal. But the dishes aren’t nearly as inspired by Bernie as we’d like. We’d prefer a fish that could be caught by fly-fishing and maybe something like a “Ponzi parfait” for dessert. Ok, we know that’s kind of weak, but it’s Monday morning. Leave your suggestions for a double entendre-filled Madoff menu in the comments.

JoeDoe’s Madoff Menu:

Choice of Appetizer:

Scottish Egg (mustard sauce, sausage)

Celeriac Soup (house-cured pork jowl, almonds)

Liver, Bacon, Onion (challah, apple chutney)

Choice of Entrée:

Tempura Skate Wing (kimchee vinaigrette)

Potato Cavatelli (olive oil, red pepper, greens)

Berkshire Butt ‘Burger’ (parker roll, caul fat, root veg)

Choice of Dessert:

Wildflower Honey Custard (Turkish flatbread crisp)

Banana Bread Sundae (bananas Foster topping)

