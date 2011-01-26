New York Ranger Sean Avery Takes A Loss On His Chelsea Condo

Photo: Curbed NY

One of the careers New York Ranger/bar investor/former Vogue intern Sean Avery hasn’t tried his hand at is real estate, and maybe that’s a good thing.He originally tried to sell his 1,123-square-foot condo at 444 West 19th Street’s Chelsea Club—for which he paid $1.46 million in 2007—for $1.795 million and, when he couldn’t find a buyer, PriceChopped it several times, all the way down to $1.495 million.



He’s finally found a buyer, the Observer reports, in a Morgan Stanley Smith Barney consultant willing to pay $1.4 million.

Perhaps the Philippe Starck lamp shaped like an assault rifle made things awkward during the open houses, or maybe prospective buyers were put off by that column in the bathroom.

Photo: Curbed NY

This post originally appeared at Curbed NY.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.