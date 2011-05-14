New York Ranger Derek Boogaard Found Dead In His Apartment

Photo: AP

New York Rangers enforcer Derek Boogaard died Friday in his Minneapolis apartment. He was 28.No cause of death or details were given, but an autopsy is pending.



Boogaard was drafted by the Wild and spent five seasons in Minnesota before before signing with New York last summer.

He only played in 22 games this year, after a concussion and other injuries forced him to miss the rest of the regular season and the playoffs.

