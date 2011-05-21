Totally Spurious Chart Of The Day

A brilliant chart from MCoscillator.com:



If you squint your eyes, there is kind of a connection between periods of heavy rainfall in NYC and market rallies.

Now, of course, it’s been raining like crazy, but the market has been weak, so either a) the connection is meaningless, b) it’s about to get really dry, or c) we’re about to see a big rally.

