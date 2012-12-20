The New York Public Library Is Getting A $300 Million Makeover

The iconic New York Public Library building on 42nd Street is getting a major facelift, and now we have an idea of what the new public space will look like when it’s complete.



Architect Norman Foster and his firm Foster + Partners revealed their design plans for the building today. It will open more of the century-old building to the public and include a massive new space for the library’s circulating collection.

As part of the plan, the library also plans to remove 1.2 million books from the premises, according to Bloomberg. Many of those books are available digitally or are obsolete; they’ll be moved to storage facilities under Bryant Park and in Princeton, NJ.

Construction will begin next year, and the project will be finished in 2018. It was originally expected to cost $300 million, but actual costs could run somewhat higher, according to the library.

Some renderings of the design, courtesy of Foster + Partners.

Seven floors of outdated stacks will be removed to make way for the new 100,000-square-foot reading room.

Photo: Foster + Partners

Several historic rooms long closed to the public will also be reopened.

Photo: Foster + Partners

Curved balconies with bookshelves and reading tables will look out over Bryant Park.

Photo: Foster + Partners

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.