New York City has a massive elevator problem

An investigation from NY1 found that there were more than 44,000 elevator outages in New York City public housing buildings in 2018, averaging to about 121 breakdowns a day.

For people in wheelchairs, that means staying in their apartments – or in building lobbies – until repairs are finished. Some repairs take hours, or even days.

The New York City Housing Association said on Wednesday that the number of elevator breakdowns are going down. Between January and August of 2019 there were about 28,400 breakdowns, approximately 500 fewer than the same period of 2018.

But it’s not just public housing elevators impacting people with disabilities in New York. A report from February found that while the MTA claims that more than 100 subway stations were accessible, many weren’t completely accessible for people in wheelchairs.

New York’s public housing is facing a plague of elevator outages across the city, and it’s proved to be a disaster for people who use wheelchairs.

For Nancy Montanez and her daughter, Cristy Ramgopaul, the elevator in the Throggs Neck Houses in the Bronx has been broken since May 30 due to a leak. Monantez has difficulty moving around and uses a walker. Her daughter has cerebral palsy, is blind, and uses a wheelchair.

“She wants to go outside,” Montanez told NY1. “If we want to go to the corner store, which is right here across the street, simple things like that that make her happy. Seeing her relatives, they come over like when they are not working. That’s the only thing I can give her, and it’s the only thing she wants, and I can’t give her that.”

Repairs can take 12 hours in some cases. One woman was stuck in her building lobby until 3 a.m. while her elevator was fixed.

At another Bronx building, Mitchel Houses, resident Doretha Jones spent nearly an entire night in her lobby after the elevators broke down. She didn’t get up to her room until 3 a.m.

Marc Fliedner, director of Protection & Advocacy for Individual Rights at the organisation Disability Rights New York, said elevator outages can be a safety issue for people with disabilities.

“For people with mobility disabilities who live in NYCHA buildings, the elevators are their only means of daily access to the community, including food, prescriptions, and medical treatment,” he told Insider. “Some residents chose to live in NYCHA buildings because of the accessibility provided by a building with an elevator. When elevators malfunction, these residents are trapped in their homes for extended periods of time, cut off from the rest of the community. What may be an inconvenience for others becomes an urgent safety issue for them.”

According to testimony from the New York City Housing Authority seen by Insider and heard during hearing on accessibility in public housing on Wednesday, public housing buildings in the city have more than 3,200 elevators that make 3.2 million trips every day. There are 400 elevator mechanics, mechanic helpers, supervisors, dispatchers, managers, and clerical staff maintaining the elevators with an annual budget of $US74 million.



The NYCHA said in testimony that elevator breakdowns are going down. Between January of August there were about 28,400 breakdowns, approximately 500 fewer than the same period of 2018.

NYCHA’s Senior Vice President of Support Services, Joey Koch, said during Wednesday’s hearing that the office is working to improve accessibility needs.

“We know how vital reliable elevator service is for residents, including for people with mobility and other disabilities,” he said at the hearing, according to documents seen by Insider. “To improve service, we have been implementing various changes and enhancements, collaborating with a federally appointed monitor, and developing elevator action plans in accordance with our recent agreement with HUD.”

Public housing is only part of the problem for people in wheelchairs.

Plans of improvement include more funding that will go toward elevator replacements, expanding repair staff, and implementing a system that would help better determine the cases of outages.

But elevators in public housing buildings aren’t the only accessibility problems for people in wheelchairs.

The Americans with Disability Act, which was introduced in 1990, prohibits discrimination based on disability. But that doesn’t mean everything is accessible to everyone – non-public housing buildings can lack accommodations, and navigating the city through public transportation can also be an issue.

A report from the Manhattan Borough President’s office from February found that only 100 of the city’s 472 subway stations were created to be accessible. Of those, many weren’t completely accessible, according to Curbed; they were only accessible in one direction, and others didn’t have accessible transportation between lines. Some had out-of-service elevators.

