Guess Who REALLY Planned The Occupy Wall Street Millionaires March

Outside Jamie Dimon’s home

Photo: ©GeneTaylor 2011

Yesterday’s march on the Upper East Side was well planned, well staffed and well researched.We know that Occupy Wall Street is capable of doing something like that, but this time, the credit for yesterday’s showing goes to someone else.



They’re calling themselves 99 New York. It’s a master organisation of many New York progressive advocacy groups that have been working with Occupy Wall Street (talking to their General Assembly) since its early days.

Here’s an excerpt from their press release:

The Millionaires March — a kick-off to the fight against the expiration of New York’s millionaire’s tax — took a tour around Manhattan’s ritzy Upper East Side…”New York’s wealthiest continue to enjoy unparalleled luxuries while working people and families across our state are struggling day in and day out just to make ends meet…the inequality must stop,” said Camille Rivera, Executive Director of UnitedNY

So from there you can see that this is just beginning, and get a sense of what they want to achieve. They’re also pushing to restore state and city budget cuts and create jobs.

Now here’s who they are specifically:

The Working Families Party

UnitedNY

New York Communities for Change

Strong Economy For All Coalition

VOCAL-NY

Community Voices Heard

Those are some pretty established New York groups that span across the state, and they have some powerful people behind them. One of those people is Doug Forand, the head of Red Horse Strategies.

Red Horse is a political consulting group that counts Governor Cuomo and Carolyn Maloney among its clients — not Occupy Wall Street protesters, to say the very least.

Also it should be noted that the 99 New Yorkers are the last people who you can expect to be ill-informed. When I asked Greg Fries, a market data collector at UnitedNY, about John Paulson’s dismal year, he had this to say:

“Paulson made his money betting against the housing market…He has one bad year and now its a story? The story should be the 99% who have had a decade of no growth, and no jobs. I mean, look at the unemployment rate. That’s the story.”

What a soundbite.

Given Paulson’s feelings on the protesters, I wonder what he would think about that.

And here's proof of what all these groups (including Occupy Wall Street) can do when they work together

