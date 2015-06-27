REPORTS: Police are closing in on the second of two escaped New York inmates after one was killed

Bryan Logan

Authorities are reportedly closing in on one of two escaped New York prison inmates who have been on the run since earlier this month.

Multiple news outlets are reporting law enforcement officials have David Sweat surrounded, and that gunfire was exchanged near Malone, New York. Earlier Friday, police shot and killed Sweat’s accomplice, Richard Matt near the Canadian border.

