REPORTS: Police are closing in on the second of two escaped New York inmates after one was killed

Authorities are reportedly closing in on one of two escaped New York prison inmates who have been on the run since earlier this month.

Multiple news outlets are reporting law enforcement officials have David Sweat surrounded, and that gunfire was exchanged near Malone, New York. Earlier Friday, police shot and killed Sweat’s accomplice, Richard Matt near the Canadian border.

UPDATE via sources: Authorities believe they have David Sweat surrounded south of Malone, NY with exchange of gunfire http://t.co/oNsYYwwAyb

— NY1 News (@NY1) June 26, 2015

Source: NY escapee Richard Matt shot dead. Is the capture of David Sweat imminent? We have all the angles at 7pE @CNN pic.twitter.com/gw50qkUNt2

— OutFrontCNN (@OutFrontCNN) June 26, 2015

Police are flying by the roadblock outside where inmate David Sweat is believed to be cornered. #nyprisonbreak pic.twitter.com/D4bG3Hginc

— Susanne Craig (@susannecraig) June 26, 2015

