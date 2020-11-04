New York 2020 presidential election results

New York has voted for a Democrat in each of the last eight presidential elections.

The state has 29 electoral votes.

Democrats hold 23 of New York’s 29 congressional seats.

New York has voted for a Democratic president in each of the last eight elections. The state is home to many competitive down-ballot races in the House including the 2nd, 11th, 19th, and 22nd Congressional Districts among others.

The state is firmly in Democratic control, with Democrats holding both houses of the state legislature, governor, and 23 of 29 congressional seats. New York has 29 electoral votes and is not expected by analysts to be competitive.

