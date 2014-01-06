Politicians Are Slamming The New York Post's Controversial Cover On A Murdered Jewish Landlord

The newly elected Brooklyn borough president and other New York politicians quickly condemned a controversial New York Post Sunday cover that asked about a murdered Jewish landlord, “Who didn’t want him dead?”

Eric Adams, the new Brooklyn borough president, led a press conference Sunday afternoon to condemn the Post’s “hateful coverage” of the death of Menachem Stark. Stark was a 39-year-old father of eight who was shoved into a light-coloured Dodge caravan outside his Brooklyn office late Thursday. His charred body was found this weekend on Long Island.

Rabbi Abe Freedman tweeted that new New York City Public Advocate Letitia James was among the other politicians present at the press conference. According to the New York Observer’s Colin Campbell, she suggested advertisers boycott the Post.

At the press conference, Adams called on the Post to issue an apology to Stark in Monday’s edition.

“The New York Post’s decision to hang Menachem Stark in effigy on its cover, hours after shiva has begun, is a betrayal of journalistic integrity,” he said.

Another attendee, New York City councilmember David Greenfield, suggested that Osama bin Laden got better coverage in the Post.

A Post spokesperson didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

