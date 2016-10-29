The New York Post cover on Clinton email bombshell is out -- and it does not disappoint

The New York Post, the right-leaning New York City tabloid newspaper, published a provocative Saturday cover following bombshell revelations related to Hillary Clinton’s private email server.

The FBI said Friday it discovered new emails “that appear to be pertinent” to the probe into Clinton’s use of a private email server while she was secretary of state. The emails referenced in a letter from FBI Director James Comey to congressional leaders, according to officials, came from an investigation into former Rep. Anthony Weiner’s sexting scandal.

The Post wasted little time in putting the eye-popping cover together, which included “DICKILEAKS” and “STROKING GUN” puns.

Here’s the cover:

Tomorrow's cover: Weiner sext probe found dirt on Hillary https://t.co/6z0BJkr23s pic.twitter.com/hAk6D02j8y — New York Post (@nypost) October 28, 2016

