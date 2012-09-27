The New York Post Is Really At Its Best When The UN Is In Session

New York Post covers are almost always fantastic, but they really shine when it comes to the UN.



The latest one on Mahmoud Ahmadinejad is an instant classic.

Photo: New York Post

But nothing can top this one (via StrangeCosmos.com) from back in the day when Germany and France were called the Axis Of Weasels by the paper, for not going along with our Iraq plans.

Photo: Strangecosmos.com

