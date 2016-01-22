New York Post: Snowstorm will be 'whiter than the Oscars'

The New York Post mocked the Oscars’ lack of diversity with its Thursday front page.

The tabloid ‘s cover story was about the blizzard that’s forecast to slam into the East Coast this weekend. The Post’s headline: “This weekend will be … WHITER THAN THE OSCARS.”

The 2016 Academy Awards sparked a national firestorm when, for the second year in the row, there were only white acting nominees. A number of critics are urging a boycott of the Oscars in response.

View the Post’s cover below:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.