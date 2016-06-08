'The First Lady': The New York Post commemorates Hillary Clinton's historic night

The New York Post marked Hillary Clinton’s historic night with its Wednesday front page.

The front page, released Tuesday night on Twitter, features a smiling Clinton and the headline “THE FIRST LADY.”

Clinton’s primary win in New Jersey cemented her status as the presumptive Democratic nominee on Tuesday, one day after the Associated Press reported she had surpassed the threshold of pledged delegates and superdelegates.

In winning, Clinton became the first woman to lead a major-party ticket in American history.

The Post’s headline is also a reference to the role where she first gained national prominence — as First Lady to President Bill Clinton.

The publication described her victory as “96 years in the making,” a reference to the 1920 ratification of the 19th Amendment, which granted women the right to vote.

Congress proposed the amendment on June 4, 1919 — the same day that Clinton’s mother Dorothy Howell Rodham was born in Chicago. Clinton noted the coincidence in her victory speech in Brooklyn.

“I really wish my mother could be here tonight,” she said. “I wish she could see her daughter become the Democratic Party’s nominee.”

