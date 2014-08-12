New York Post Misquotes Hillary's Obama Criticism

Hillary Clinton’s foreign policy critique of the Obama administration is making waves but not everything she said is being quoted accurately.

The New York Post’s cover story on Monday blared: “Hill blames Mideast crisis on Obama’s ‘Stupid Policy.'”

However, the phrase “stupid policy” doesn’t appear anywhere in The Atlantic’s 6,200-word transcript of the Clinton interview where she criticised President Barack Obama.

Also, though Clinton talked about Obama’s self-proclaimed “don’t do stupid stuff” policy, she never dismissed it as “stupid.”

“Great nations need organising principles, and ‘Don’t do stupid stuff’ is not an organising principle. It may be a necessary brake on the actions you might take in order to promote a vision,” she told the magazine.

Clinton, a likely 2016 presidential contender who up until recently served Obama as his secretary of state, further hedged her criticism to argue that Obama himself doesn’t view it as his “worldview.”

“I think he was trying to communicate to the American people that he’s not going to do something crazy. I’ve sat in too many rooms with the president. He’s thoughtful, he’s incredibly smart, and able to analyse a lot of different factors that are all moving at the same time,” she said.

A Clinton spokesman declined to comment on the Post story.

