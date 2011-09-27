The New York Post Wants Michael Vick To Stop Crying

On Sunday, Michael Vick complained that he didn’t get the same calls as the league’s other quarterbacks when it came to hits in the head.



Vick said yesterday that he was just speaking out of frustration after a loss to the Giants, but the New York Post still took the opportunity to stick it to him.

Here’s the back cover today:

Photo: NY Post

This isn’t the first time the NYP has photoshopped a Philly athlete’s head onto a baby.

Here’s what they did with Pedro Martinez during the 2009 World Series.

Photo: NY Post

