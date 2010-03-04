New York Post Media Reporter Peter Lauria Bolts For Daily Beast

Here’s a huge loss for The New York Post: Media mogul reporter Peter Lauria is leaving to join the Daily Beast, Peter Kafka at MediaMemo reports.

That’s a big get for IAC’s Daily Beast, where he’ll be a senior correspondent and cover the same beat.

Although the new hire might not be good news for Harvey Weinstein.

Kafka asked Daily Beast managing editor Edward Felsenthal about the new hire and he sent a link to a Page Six item featuring movie mogul Harvey Weinstein:

When a reporter for another publication mentioned “Inglourious Basterds,” the hit replenishing the Weinstein Co. coffers, Harvey joked, “Peter Lauria. He’s the inspiration for ‘Inglourious Basterds’ . . . we were thinking who were the bastards that we know, and he was the No. 1 bastard.”

This isn’t the first time News Corp. has lost one of its writers to the Beast. Last July, Rebecca Dana left the Wall Street Journal to become fashion and entertainment correspondent.

