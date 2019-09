This weekend we learned JPMorgan has reached a $US13 billion settlement with the Justice Department to settle civil penalties related to allegedly faulty mortgage-backed securities deals.

The New York Post is not a fan of the fine, which is believed to be the largest civil penalty ever paid.

Here’s their front page

