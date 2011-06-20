The New York Post Is Blocking iPad Users From Reading Its Website, Forcing Them To Buy The Post's App

The New York Post has a new twist on the idea of a paywall for iPad users.



If you go to the Post’s website through Apple’s Safari browser on the iPad, it tells you you can only read the Post by downloading its iPad app.

A subscription to the iPad app costs $6.99 per month, $39.99 for six months or $74.99 for a year, according to Staci Kramer at paidContent, who first noted the move from News Corp.

A few of the technorati are up in arms over this, but News Corp wants people to pay for its content. If you don’t like it, then go to a laptop and check the Post. Or just read something else.

If really really must read the Post on your iPad, Kramer says the Post can’t detect other iPad browsers like Skyfire or Opera Mini. So you can read all the Post you want on those browsers.

