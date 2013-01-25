New York Post Getting Blasted For Sexist Cover On Hillary Clinton's Benghazi Testimony

The New York Post offered its take this morning on Hillary Clinton’s testimony Wednesday on the September terrorist attack on the U.S. consulate in Benghazi with a banner headline that reads, “No Wonder Bill’s Afraid!”



Clinton got into a heated exchange with Sen. Ron Johnson on Wednesday when he accused the Obama administration of deliberately misleading Americans in the initial aftermath of the attack. She also got testy with Sen. Rand Paul, who said he would have relieved her of her duty as Secretary of State.

The cover is already prompting some charges of sexism. Here it is, via the Newseum:

Photo: Newseum

