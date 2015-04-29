New York Post: 'Forget the National Guard, send in the mums'

The New York Post put a lighthearted spin on the vicious riots that hit Baltimore earlier this week.

In honour of the mother who pulled her teenage son out of the protests to scold him for participating in the disorder, Wednesday’s cover declares: “Forget the National Guard … send in the mums”:

On its website, the Post declared Toya Graham “Baltimore Mum of the Year.”

CBS This Morning interviewed Graham on Wednesday and asked if she felt like a hero mum.

“I don’t. I don’t,” she said. “My intention was to just hit my son and have him be safe. And at that point I knew that that was — that whole thing was not safe. It wasn’t safe at all.”

Graham found her son wearing a hoodie and mask during rioting that broke out on Monday, and she yanked him out of the crowd right away. A bystander videotaped Graham hitting her son on the head while yelling at him for “doing this dumb s–t.”

“I turned around and I look in this crowd, and my son is actually coming across the street with this hoodie on and a mask,” Graham told CBS News. “At that point, I just lost it. … That’s my only son. And at the end of the day, I don’t want him to be a Freddie Grey.”

REUTERS/Eric Thayer National Guard troops stand watch along E. Pratt St. in Baltimore, Maryland April 28, 2015. U.S. President Obama on Tuesday said rioting in Baltimore emphasised the need for national ‘soul searching’ on the way police forces deal with the public. Obama, in his first public statement about Freddie Grey, a Maryland black man who died of a broken spine after being arrested, said such cases are not new.

Baltimore residents have been protesting the death of 25-year-old Grey since last week, but the protests turned into violent riots on Monday afternoon following Grey’s burial.

Police arrested Grey “without force or incident” on April 12 after finding a switchblade knife on him. While in police custody, he suffered a “medical emergency” that severed his spine 80% at his neck, according to a statement from his family attorney, William “Billy” Murphy Jr.

It’s still unclear exactly what happened to cause the injury, but many in the community suspect it’s a case of police brutality, a reportedly common occurrence in Baltimore.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images A man sits in the street near burning cars near the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and North Avenue, April 27, 2015 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Anthony Batts referenced the video of Graham berating her son when he talked to reporters about the riots Monday night.

“I wish I had more parents who took charge of their kids tonight,” he said.

Graham also saw a lot of support on social media from people agreeing that no-nonsense parenting is needed in communities like Grey’s.

NOW WATCH: This simple exercise will work out every muscle in your body



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.