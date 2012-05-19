New York Post Has One Word For New Facebook Investors

Tell us what you really think.

The New York Post is pulling no punches this morning. Here’s an excerpt from today’s cover story:



They were Mark Zuckerberg’s cash cows.

Hordes of everyday New Yorkers played the fool yesterday to Wall Street fat cats and Facebook insiders, who used a bloated stock price to milk them of billions of dollars during an overhyped IPO.

With a $38-a-share price tag and forecasts for a 10 per cent jump, mum-and-pop investors blindly bought in with dreams of instant riches that never came true.

Meanwhile, the social network’s hoodie-wearing CEO finished the day with a net worth of $19.25 billion. The average Facebook employee saw their on-paper wealth shoot up to $2.9 million.

Reporters Georgett Roberts, Josh Saul, and Jeane Macintosh interview experts and new investors, who respond to yesterday’s lackluster IPO.

