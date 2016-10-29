The top 10 New York Post covers featuring Anthony Weiner

Oliver Darcy

Anthony Weiner, the disgraced ex-congressman from New York, found himself once again at the center of national attention Friday after it was revealed his electronic devices may have contained information “pertinent” to the FBI’s email investigation into Hillary Clinton.

The estranged husband of top Clinton aide Huma Abedin, Weiner was under investigation after a report alleged he had sent sexual messages to a 15-year-old girl. During the investigation, federal authorities apparently discovered emails related to its probe into Clinton.

As a result, Weiner, who has found himself in the spotlight over the years for his sexting habit, was once again plastered on the front page of the New York Post.

Here are the top 10 Post covers, including Saturday’s, featuring Weiner:

Cv4uoJbXgAA0Hlt largeNew York Post
New York Post
Nypost weinerNew York Post
O NEW YORK POST 570New York Post
New York Post
C2d531928deb5a8adb8da1d771d80692New York Post
New York Post
Hide the weinerNew York Post
New York Post
Front 1New York Post

NOW WATCH: Watch Trump repeatedly photobomb Clinton during the debate

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.