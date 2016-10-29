The top 10 New York Post covers featuring Anthony Weiner

Anthony Weiner, the disgraced ex-congressman from New York, found himself once again at the center of national attention Friday after it was revealed his electronic devices may have contained information “pertinent” to the FBI’s email investigation into Hillary Clinton.

The estranged husband of top Clinton aide Huma Abedin, Weiner was under investigation after a report alleged he had sent sexual messages to a 15-year-old girl. During the investigation, federal authorities apparently discovered emails related to its probe into Clinton.

As a result, Weiner, who has found himself in the spotlight over the years for his sexting habit, was once again plastered on the front page of the New York Post.

Here are the top 10 Post covers, including Saturday’s, featuring Weiner:

