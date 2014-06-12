Babysitters For New York's Wealthy Demand Car Service, Sushi, And Cash

If a new report in The New York Post is to be believed, the latest accessory for Manhattan’s wealthy is a babysitter.

These days, New York City babysitters are “demanding” $US20+ per hour wages, Nobu takeout, and VIP car services to take them home, according to the Post. Some even require car access and get free shoes from Barney’s from their employers for “being paid essentially to just sit,” as one sitter put it.

It’s true that NYC babysitters are the highest-paid in the nation, according to UrbanSitter. It’s also true that some high-end babysitting services are even asking $US30+ per hour for their staff.

Sitters Studio, an art-centric babysitting firm, charges $US30 per hour with a $US20 booking fee and a minimum of four hours, according to The Post. Another babysitting referral service called Hamptons Babysitters charges $US33 per hour with a $US25 booking fee and three-hour minimum.

The Post also mentioned Lucky Lil’ Darlings, a “family care solutions company” that charges $US300 per year for membership, $US23 per hour, and requires mandatory cab fare home after 9 PM. The website claims it’s worth it, given that “Every LLD sitter is hand-selected, college-educated, experienced and undergoes a rigorous interview and background check process.”

Not all New York babysitters are raking it in, of course.

When we browsed UrbanSitter — one of the largest babysitting booking websites in the country — we saw that many New York sitters were asking for $US15 per hour, with some going as low as $US11 per hour. This also fits with a recent UrbanSitter report that says the hourly rate of its NYC sitters has jumped from $US13.50 to $US15.34 in the last year — far below the $US30+ per-hour rates claimed by The Post.

And while that’s still more expensive than babysitters in the rest of the U.S., as one NYC mother told The Post, “that’s the high price of living here.”

