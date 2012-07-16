New York Post Reports Anthony Weiner May Run For Mayor, And URL Calls It A 'Re-Erection Campaign'

According to The New York Post, Anthony Weiner is seriously considering a run for mayor next year.



The Mayorship was a position he’d known to be coveting until he accidentally tweeted out inappropriate pictures last year, leading to his resignation from Congress.

The article is filled with penis jokes including the first line, which is: “Anthony Weiner’s not shrinking from elected office.”

And the URL calls it a re-erection campaign, see… (via @lafsky)

Photo: New York Post

At first we thought this might be a hoax, because at The New York Post, you can change the URL to whatever you want provided you leave the end-slug in place.

So for example this link works too…

Photo: New York Post

But the “re_erection_campaign” URL is actually the URL you get when you click on the link Tweeted out by the New York Post, which we’ve embedded…

EXCLUSIVE: Disgraced former congressman Anthony Weiner ‘seriously considering’ running for NYC mayor nyp.st/P7Sdey — New York Post (@NewYorkPost) July 15, 2012

So yes, if Weiner does plan to run again, there are going to be a lot of jokes.

Somewhat corroborating the Post story is this report from Friday by DNAInfo, which notes that his campaign spending has been ramping up (he’s never actually shut down his campaign organisation, and he has a lot of money).

