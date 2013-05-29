Here's The New York Post's First Actually Brutal Anthony Weiner Cover

When Anthony Weiner officially decided to throw his hat into the New York City mayor’s race, one of the roadblocks in his campaign was expected to be relentless and often unflattering tabloid media coverage.



After ducking the tabloids with his late-night announcement last week, Weiner received his first brutal treatment Wednesday morning — courtesy of the New York Post:

Hiring interns is something every campaign will do, obviously. But with Weiner, even a simple part of the process like that can be amplified by the New York tabloids.

