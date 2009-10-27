New York Post: Andrew Ross Sorkin's Colleagues Think He's A Selfish Prima Donna

We think this story is probably 100% nonsense, but we’re still amused by the New York Post’s attempt to cause trouble at the New York Times.



A week after the release of his book on the Wall Street meltdown, The New York Times’ star mergers-and-acquisitions reporter, Andrew Ross Sorkin, is attracting uncharacteristic disdain from colleagues who claim he’s a glory hog.

“He’s self-promotional,” sniped one insider, who described Sorkin as “a very divisive person in the newsroom.”

Added another insider: “Let’s just say he’s not a team player,” and that in his zest for scoops during the highly competitive M&A boom years he became “an apologist for everyone on Wall Street who created this mess.”

Are there some jealous reporters at The Times? Probably. That’s only human, but mainly this sounds phony.

The paper reached Sorkin over claims he didn’t adequately cite the paper for news it broke about Hank Paulson:

Reached yesterday, Sorkin said, “I hate to disappoint you, but I haven’t heard about any flap inside The Times.

“I had gotten copies of Paulson’s calendars and the waivers through Freedom of Information Act requests. I received the documents and had filed the chapter that included them in late July weeks before The Times article was published.

